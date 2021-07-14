Police advised to bring charge against Ferguson over killing squad post

The Guyana Police Force has received legal advice for a charge to be brought against APNU+AFC Member of Parliament Annette Ferguson over a social media post she made in relation to a killing squad.

Ferguson had been arrested by the police on June 30 following a complaint by a senior rank of the Guyana Defence Force.

She was questioned by the police and the file on the matter was subsequently sent to the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice. Sources say the police force has since received advice that Ferguson be charged with using a computer system to humiliate a person, contrary to section 195(5)(a) of the Cybercrime Act No. 16 of 2018.