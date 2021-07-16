MP Annette Ferguson charged over killing squad post

Member of Parliament Annette Ferguson was a short while ago released on her own recognizance after facing a cybercrime charge.

Ferguson appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in a city court where she was charged with using a computer system to humiliate or harass a person, which was allegedly committed on June 15, 2021 on Guyana Defence Force officer Omar Khan.

Following her not guilty plea, Ferguson, who was represented by attorney Lyndon Amsterdam, was released on self-bail and advised to return to court on July 26.

Ferguson had been arrested by the police on June 30 following a complaint by Khan over a post she made on Facebook about a killing squad.

She was questioned by the police and the file on the matter was subsequently sent to the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions, which subsequently advised that Ferguson be charged with using a computer system to humiliate a person, contrary to section 195(5)(a) of the Cybercrime Act No. 16 of 2018.

Ferguson is currently facing charges of participating in an illegal procession and obstructing a police officer stemming from an illegal protest on April 26.