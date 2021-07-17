APNU+AFC MP Ferguson charged over Facebook post

APNU+AFC Member of Parliament Annette Ferguson was yesterday released on her own recognisance after being faced with a cybercrime charge over a recent Facebook post.

Ferguson appeared in a Georgetown court, where the charge was read to her by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.

She denied the charge that she used a computer system to humiliate or harass a person, which was allegedly committed on Guyana Defence Force officer Omar Khan on June 15, 2021. Following her not guilty plea, Ferguson, who was represented by attorney Lyndon Amsterdam, was released on self-bail and advised to return to court on July 26.