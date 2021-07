Miner charged with killing co-worker after row over cook

A miner was yesterday charged with the murder of Damion Williams, who was stabbed to death at Ithaki Backdam, Mazaruni River on Sunday.

Kevin Lindore, 27, of Two and Half Miles Bartica-Potaro Road, Essequibo River, appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court, where the charge was read to him.

He was not required to plea to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison.