A second suspect was remanded to prison on Thursday for the murder of Roy Ross, who was found dead at his Swan Village residence in April.

The accused, Adolph Joseph, a 28-year-old mason of Lot 1 Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court.

He was not allowed to plead to the charge and the matter was adjourned until July 20, 2021 for report.