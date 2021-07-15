Lamaha Park vendor charged with attempted murder

A Lamaha Park vendor was yesterday remanded by a City Magistrate after being charged with attempting to murder a woman by stabbing her with a pitch fork.
Denise Hilliman, 53, a vendor of Lamaha Park Squatting Area, Georgetown, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court where Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan read an attempted murder charge to her. She was not required to plead to the charge which alleges that on July 11, 2021, at Lamaha Park Squatting Area, Georgetown, she caused grievous bodily harm to Otley White with intent to murder Otley White.