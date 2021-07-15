Life sentences for two who killed man during bus park robbery

Afibia Yankana and Akeem Haymer were yesterday afternoon both handed life sentences after admitting mid-trial that it was they who had fatally stabbed Rawle Rodrigues during a robbery back in 2017.

When the matter came up for continuation yesterday before Justice Sandil Kissoon, at the High Court in Georgetown, the jointly-charged duo indicated through their attorneys, their intention to change their pleas.

They were then re-arraigned and pleaded not guilty to the capital offence on which they were originally indicted, but admitted guilt on the lesser charge of manslaughter.