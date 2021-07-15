Drainage and irrigation body commissions over $125m of machinery

In an effort to maximise its performance, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) yesterday commissioned seven excavators.

A release from the Ministry of Agriculture said that the excavators which were procured by Farm Supplies Limited at a total cost of $125,300,000 will add to the NDIA’s current fleet currently spread out across the country.

“Today, 95% of the drainage responsibility in the country rests on the shoulders of the NDIA and the Ministry of Agriculture. These pieces of machinery will add to the fleet that we already have, complementing NDIA’s efforts to boost the country’s drainage and irrigation system. We recently witnessed, and in some areas, we are still witnessing unprecedented levels of rainfall. During this time, our capabilities were put to the test. I can safely say, given the amount of rainfall that fell over the last two months, the NDIA should be complemented for executing its duties around the country,” Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha said.