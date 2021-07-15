Ministry launches education cash grant programme on Essequibo Coast

Reiterating that the annual cash grant for public school students will rise incrementally from $19,000 to $50,000 in five years, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand yesterday launched the programme on the Essequibo Coast.

According to her ministry, parents of 814 students attending a cluster of schools received the `Because We Care Cash Grant’ at the Fisher Primary School.

The grants for children attending the Abrams Zuil Secondary, Fisher Nursery, Fisher Primary and Abrams Zuil Nursery School were distributed to parents at the venue representing a value of over $15M.