River collision survivor tells trial that boat was going extremely fast -police witness says pilot said he had no licence

A passenger of one of the two boats which collided in the Mazaruni River claiming the lives of 10 persons back in 2013, said that the vessel he was in had been travelling extremely fast.

He testified that even as the captain negotiated the blind turn where the collision occurred at Crab Falls, he had not decreased the speed at which he was piloting the boat all along.

This was the testimony yesterday morning of Brian Archer at the trial of Cabesh Persaud and Devon Thomas who are each facing 10 counts of manslaughter before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall and a jury at the High Court in Suddie, Essequibo.