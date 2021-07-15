The irony of Covid-19 and rising poverty

Dear Editor,

Editor, there are two issues I would like to highlight for the benefit of the people and politicians of this country. I, and thousands of Guyanese, are so happy that because of the Covid-19 pandemic government leaders, ministers and politicians cannot go on joy rides all over the world to attend summits, conferences, seminars and meetings and enjoy themselves on taxpayers’ money. Now everything is done virtual and this country is saved hundreds of millions of dollars, money that is now used for the benefit of the people and it also give our leaders more time to be on the ground to tend to the needs of the people. Oh for Covid-19, what an irony!

The second issue I would like to highlight is accessibility to our politicians. How can our people reach with their representatives if they have a problem or any issue affecting them? I guess if you do not know who your representative is, then you do not know who to turn to. Let me give an example. Where I am living which is Chesney/ Kilcoy South, one street away from the public road, there are many families who suffered greatly from the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent floods, yet no one came to our community to distribute food hampers to the poor and needy. My community has only two streets and there are households headed by women whose husbands have died or sick and unable to work, and these women have to take care of two, three or four children and most of them are not working. You have a senior citizen, seventy years old, who has to take care of two grandchildren, one is in first form at high school and the other is challenged and is at home with her. Many days these mothers will come to my home and ask me, “Uncle Baccus what happen to our area, we are not on the map of Guyana?” I will tell them it seems so.

Editor, I can go on and on, but by now you got the drift, these people need help and that is why I asked the question earlier, when the people are in need who do they turn to? I do hope this letter catches the attention of the relevant authorities and they do something to alleviate the suffering of the poor and needy in my community. Not blowing my trumpet, but in my own little way, before the floods, I have distributed some food hampers to the most needy in my community and here is hoping that the government can do something more tangible for all the people in my community. Thank You.

Sincerely,

Imtiaz Baccus