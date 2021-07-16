Berbice cattle farmer salutes G MC’s role in Paneer cheese venture

In our Friday June 25th issue the Stabroek Business published a story (“Mahaica River cattle farmer flirting with local Paneer market” in which we related the story of Flora Gardens, Mahaica River cattle farmer Mohan Singh, who, from all appearances, has made a pleasing entry into the local Paneer Cheese market.
A notable omission from the story is the role which the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) has played in the concept-to-market journey of the product and which Mr. Singh has since detailed to the Stabroek Business.