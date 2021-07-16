ExxonMobil seeking parking space in city for 40-50 vehicles

ExxonMobil today said that it is seeking parking facilities for 40 to 50 vehicles in Georgetown.

In a request for information issued today, ExxonMobil is seeking to identify suppliers who can provide a parking facility in the area delimited by Vlissingen Road to the east, the Atlantic Ocean to the north , Church Street to the south and the Demerara River to the west.

The request for information is due on Friday, July 30, 2021.

All interested companies must be registered with the Centre for Local Business Development.