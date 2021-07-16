Finance Minister for countrywide NIS outreach

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh has announced that he will be embarking on a series of countrywide outreaches to meet with residents on issues pertaining to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS).

A release from the ministry yesterday said that a team from the Ministry of Finance and the NIS will also be at hand during the outreaches to provide services. The first outreach meeting is slated to be held at the Giftland Mall, Turkeyen, Georgetown between 10 am and 8 pm tomorrow, July 17, 2021.

The release said that the matters to be dealt with at the outreaches include Compliance certificates, Contribution statements, Registration & replacement of NIS cards, Signing and submission of Life Certificates, Submission of Claims and Benefit and Pension queries.