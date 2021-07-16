GTT can certainly care more for their customers

Dear Editor,

I am a regular user of the GTT 3 day data plan. The company has a policy of informing customers when the plan is about to expire and then gives you 60 minutes within which to recharge your account. I have lost data – data which I already paid in full to the company – countless times simply because I did not read the message within the time frame stipulated by the company. GTT seems to be under the misguided opinion that its customers have nothing else to do so their eyes are always glued to the phones to be able to read their messages promptly. In reality, GTT knows fully well what it is doing. With such a short window of notice many do not see the message until it is too late. And by that time paid data is lost and customers are forced to buy new data. This way millions of dollars are lost by customers and millions are gained by GTT. This is a blatant anti-trust policy since customers are losing paid data simply because they are not granted adequate time to roll over their data. Can GTT “do more”? Certainly they can. Hopefully they listen to this public complaint since it is one that is echoed by many of their customers.

Sincerely,

M. Abraham