This lecturer is extremely inconsiderate regarding students’ mental health

Dear Editor,

The University of Guyana, especially the Department of Government and International Affairs, has some serious issues to be addressed. This past academic year has taken a toll on the mental and emotional health of the university’s students. The unanticipated switch from in-person to online learning has undoubtedly posed a challenge for all. Yet, amidst all this, lecturers continue to frustrate and overwhelm their students. One particular lecturer attached to the aforementioned department has seen it fit to be extremely negligent and inconsiderate when it comes to students’ mental health. In the first semester of the academic year 2020/2021, this lecturer began classes well into the semester and would go on to administer a number of essays to be submitted over the duration of the course. Editor, this letter is being written near the end of semester 2 and students are yet to receive those first semester grades. Is your job not a priority? In addition to that, this lecturer has not had class for 5 consecutive weeks with no prior notice or reasonable explanation. Following this, said lecturer made a unilateral decision to take the course into the semester break, a practice which began last semester. Students, after an already stressful year, are now being forced to attend classes after the official end of the semester. Several emails have been sent to the head of department with no response and calls to the university’s supposed ‘student welfare division’ have gone unanswered. Something needs to be done, the behaviour exhibited is terrible and completely unacceptable.

Sincerely,

Name and Address Provided