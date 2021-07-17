Teen with cancer succumbs after second COVID battle -Anthony recommends children with comorbidities wear masks

The family of cancer patient Roll David thought the 16-year-old had escaped the worst after beating COVID-19 back in January but the teen died on Thursday after becoming re-infected with the virus.

David, who hailed from the Indigenous community of Nappi, in Region Nine, was diagnosed with leukemia five years ago and was in the midst of the battle with that disease when he succumbed to COVID-19 complications, his father, Magnus, told Stabroek News.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony confirmed the teen’s death during Friday’s COVID-19 update.