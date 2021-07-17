Reward worth the risk for artist Carolyn Nichols

Artisan Carolyn Nichols was among the first to set up shop at Hibiscus Plaza situated outside of the Guyana Post Office. Her shop, called Natural Touches, is filled with the paintings, pottery, sculptures and jewelry she takes great pride in creating.

Carolyn’s artistic skills were evident from a young age. She skipped a few grades in primary school, and started high school when she was ten years old, graduating when she was 15. Her intention was to attend the E R Burrowes School of Art and she was accepted after presenting her portfolio. But her late father, who considered art more of a hobby did not see how it could sustain anyone’s livelihood, decided against it.

However, she studied the techniques of oil painting for two years when she attended the New York Institute of Technology (1991-1993). Her father, she said, had passed away before she was able to pursue her passion and she wishes she had the opportunity to show him that she was able to live her dream and earn a living from it. Carolyn worked as a graphic artist for a local company for two years before starting her own business. She noted that leaving her job to run her own art business was taking quite the leap.