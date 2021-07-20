The Camp Street barricades are an irrational curtailment of freedoms

Dear Editor,

Today Sunday I was frustrated and annoyed. As I lived through life I, like others, gained perceptions and experience. I learnt about concentration camps and their restriction of freedoms.

I learnt about the so-called middle passage and the movement of slaves (and later indentureship etc.) Somewhere I heard that the ‘bad/agitating” ones were dropped of early, and eventually the more docile ones settled and developed Guyana. My concern today is that we seem to have developed a mentality more in keeping with sheeps! (Yes…Sheeps…) As a young man I came to town with my motorcycle and met my wife and lived in Wortmanville. (Later in South as we raised a family). We liked the cinema and Theatre Guild and going home at night would stop at the Nut Shop and purchase goodies. The Nut Shop was at the corner of Camp and Durban Streets. Unimpeded we and all patrons drove or cycled or walked and patronised and enjoyed. Some of us went to that pub in Durban Street opposite the jail and had fun.

Early this century I came back on holiday and tried to visit my friend who lived and has a property in Bent Street between Camp and John Streets. I had a hassle driving there, but was allowed to visit. About ten years ago I stayed here permanently and tried to visit the family. Barricades were there and I had to turn East into Bent off John and park and walk. I have not visited there recently. (My bad and traffic woes). Today I had an exasperated experience. I drove west on Bent St from Merriman’s Parlour to go to run an errand for a friend. After completing that errand I continued to John Street to make an exit. Nope. The barricade blocks vehicles from turning either left or right .My solution…stupid maneuver to turn back and go East to get out! Imagine all the residents and their visitors are imprisoned by someone making a so-called security decision. Or what? Why do we allow such irrational curtailment of our freedoms? God forbid a fire or other emergency occurs within that area. If you decide that the Prison will be bombed or security compromised then remove the prison and give us back our freedom. If the residents will seek to agitate I will be there in the picket line!! This is Guyana and not like in some parts of the Middle East.

Sincerely,

L. A. Camacho