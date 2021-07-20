Dharry scores first round TKO over Starling Reyes —Rooting for Allicock to do well at the Olympics

Fresh off his first round TKO win on Saturday night, Elton Dharry spoke more glowingly about Olympian, Keevin Allicock than adding the ‘’W’ to his record in the Dominican Republic.

After Dharry’s original opponent, Manuel Garcia pulled out, late replacement, Starling Reyes was quickly dispatched by a crunching body shot by the Brooklyn, USA based fighter in their super bantamweight bout.

Dharry, 35, who wanted a tougher test prior to his September ring date here for the WBL Title, was however thankful to be back in the ring after an inactive 2020 due to the onset of the pandemic.