Twelve small businesses gets $1m each from SBB

Twelve small businesses yesterday received $1 million each as part of the Green Business Technology Fund, facilitated by the Small Business Bureau.

While delivering remarks, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, said that innovation will shape the modern Guyana. She said, according to a release from her ministry that the government is willing to partner with citizens, through funding, training and business support to ensure their innovative ideas come to fruition. The cheque distribution was held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

The Department of Public Information said that awardee, Lemuel Williams, expressed gratitude to the SBB for helping his Vehicular Global Positioning System (GPS) Tracker project.