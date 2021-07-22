Improved working conditions seen at Vaitarna – Hamilton -but more measures still to be put in place

Following through on his promise to revisit after granting Indian logging company, Vaitarna Holdings, three months to remedy severe breaches of the Occupational Safety & Health laws, Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton says he is pleased with the improvements put in place by the company.

The minister informed that two weeks ago, he had visited the operations at Wineperu, Bartica, Region Seven, and observed the measures implemented for safer and healthier work environment.

He said, however, there are still many measures that need to be put in place for workers to be able to dwell in a comfortable working environment.