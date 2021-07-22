Orealla juvenile caught with cannabis

An Orealla juvenile was apprehended by police yesterday morning after he was found to be in possession of 20 grams of cannabis.

Police in a release said that ranks were conducting a patrol in Orealla Village, Corentyne River, Berbice, about 9:30am, when they saw a young man acting in a suspicious manner. As a result, they called out to him and he responded by running in the opposite direction.

The ranks gave chase and caught up with him. They also retrieved a bulky brown bag that was thrown in some nearby bushes by the youth. An examination of its contents revealed a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The suspect was told of the offence, cautioned, and taken to the Orealla Police Station where the narcotics was weighed and lodged.

Investigations are ongoing.