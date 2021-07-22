Region Four man, 38, among three more COVID deaths

The Ministry of Health today said that as of July 21, 2021, three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.
This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 518.
The latest deaths comprise a Region Four man, 38, who passed away on July 20, a 70-year-old female from Region Three who died on July 19 and a woman, 66, from Region Three who succumbed on July 18.
The patients were admitted with COVID-19-like symptoms but died while receiving care at the ministry’s medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.