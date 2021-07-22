Business community wanted vouchers given to schoolchildren instead of cash

Dear Editor,

The business community that deals solely in school items is not happy with the decision from the government in distributing cash for students.

The Government had said they would give $15,000 in cash and $4,000 in vouchers but gave only cash.

Vouchers force parents to buy school materials that would go 99% towards the students.

I am a supplier and dealer in school uniforms and clothing accessories. Myself and many other business are disappointed in this decision. Businesses used to collect hundreds and thousands of vouchers at the end of the school holiday. Those vouchers went directly to the kids. The government was accepting applications by businesses for the cashing of vouchers but did the opposite of what they said.

Some parents will finish that cash on their personal use and none will go towards the kids’ school stuff.

Many small businesses that deal directly with these items are going out of business, especially with the Chinese competitors.

Yours faithfully,

Zakir Ally