This GECOM meeting should have continued

Dear Editor,

It has to be wondered if a meeting is fully and legally convened and agenda items are being dealt with, but as soon as an unfavourable item on the agenda comes up and one section walks out or log out, the meeting cannot continue for lack of quorum and has to be aborted. Why is this? The meeting was legally called to order, why can’t it continue?

The meeting has a legal chair so discussions and decisions have to be seen as legal and binding

I feel once the meeting was properly called to order in keeping with all protocols, the walking out of some should not hinder its continuation.

The options at the disposal of the chair should be invoked so legitimate business is not held up.

Yours faithfully,

Shamshun Mohamed