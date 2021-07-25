COVID put brakes on constitution reform body’s work – AG

The National Assembly’s Constitutional Reform Committee met only twice this year due to COVID-19 constraints but this should not be seen as non-commitment to the process by the PPP/C government, Attorney General and Chairman of the body Anil Nandlall says.

“Admittedly, we would have liked to achieve much more but we are operating under very constrained circumstances,” Nandlall told Sunday Stabroek in an interview.

“I hate to use the occasion to make reference to the opposition, but in five years, absolutely nothing was accomplished—I believe only two meetings of the committee was held. In a few months, we have passed that record. Frankly speaking, there is no basis to compare performances between the two governments on any given matter,” he added.