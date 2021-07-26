Nine selected for US Youth Ambassadors Program

Nine Guyanese, ages 15 to 18, will be representing Guyana in the virtual five-week US Youth Ambassadors Program from today to Friday, August 27th, 2021.

Representing Guyana this year are Anjalita Palaniandi, Rachel Chesney, Krystal McLean, Victor Nandlall, Juel Johnson, Ayushi Nandalall, Divya Nandalall, Kanye Blades, Jahnavi Tuluram. André Romaldho, an alumnus of the Youth Ambassadors Program, 2018 will serve as mentor for the 2021 cohort, a release from the US Embassy said on Friday.

The release said that the virtual programme brings together outstanding young people between the ages of 15 and 18 from across the Americas to explore themes such as civic education, leadership, cross-cultural connections, community service, and youth and social transformation through experiential learning activities, leadership training, civic participation at the community level.

The release said that the youths were shortlisted from a large pool of applicants after going through an interview process. They join fifty-six youth leaders and ten adult mentors who have been part of the Youth Ambassadors Program (YAP) since September 2012.

US Ambassador to Guyana Sarah-Ann Lynch met with the 2021 cohort on Thursday, July 22, 2021. During the meeting, the participants shared their aspirations to address issues affecting youth in their respective communities. Lynch congratulated the group and highlighted the importance of engaging and networking with other youth across the Caribbean.