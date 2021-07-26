Dear Editor,

GHK Lall conveys the truth that `Guyanese are crippled by a chronic fear which the PPP has taken to unprecedented heights.’ I am very glad that he wrote this letter because it brings a sense of relief. And, I urge others to come forward with their stories in calling out the PPP over such a human rights issue.

Further, I would like to point out that I am also a victim of the PPP.

I am a very fair speaker. The PPP does not like this.

And to my fellow Guyanese, please be careful about who you hire to take care of your legal matters and other affairs in this political climate under the PPP because there are many who are influenced by the PPP strongmen.

Sincerely,

Dr. Annie Baliram