School for Bartica

PhotosSchool for BarticaBy Stabroek News July 26, 2021 A nursery school being constructed by the government at Dagg Point, Bartica. Minister of Local Government, Nigel Dharamlall told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that following consultations with the residents, the Government budgeted for the $29 million school, which is the first to be built in the community. He said that the school will accommodate 64 children and is slated for completion in November. (Department of Public Information photo)Comments
