CDB aims to cut poverty levels, achieve SDGs

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has set itself the formidable mission of halving poverty levels in the Caribbean within a time frame that better positions its borrowing member countries to realise the United Nations-set 2030 Social Development Goals (SDG).

Newly-appointed president of the bank, Dr Hyginus ‘Gene’ Leon, is however, making no secret of the fact that in undertaking that mission, the bank is in effect, setting itself what arguably is the most formidable mission ever in its history.

“Preliminary estimates suggest that reaching our goal of halving poverty by 2030 would require more than a doubling of average CDB lending,” the bank’s president is quoted as saying.