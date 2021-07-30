Exxon posts 2nd quarter profit of US$4.7b,  expects higher second half spending here

(Business Wire) Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) today announced estimated second-quarter 2021 earnings of US$4.7 billion, or US$1.10 per share assuming dilution, compared with a loss of US$1.1 billion in the second quarter of 2020. Second-quarter capital and exploration expenditures were US$3.8 billion, bringing the first half of 2021 to US$6.9 billion, which is consistent with planned lower activity in the first half of the year. The company anticipates higher second-half planned spending on key projects, including Guyana, Brazil, Permian and in Chemical, with full-year spending towards the lower end of the guidance range of US$16 billion to US$19 billion.

Oil-equivalent production in the second quarter was 3.6 million barrels per day, down 2% from the second quarter of 2020, driven by increased maintenance activity. Excluding entitlement effects, divestments, and government mandates, oil-equivalent production increased 3%, including growth in the Permian and Guyana.

“Positive momentum continued during the second quarter across all of our businesses as the global economic recovery increased demand for our products,” said Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer.

“We’re realizing significant benefits from an improved cost structure, solid operating performance and low-cost-of-supply investments that, together, are generating attractive returns and strong cash flow to fund our capital program, pay the dividend and reduce debt. This was particularly true for our Chemical business that delivered their best quarter in company history. In our efforts to support society’s energy transition goals, our Low Carbon Solutions business made progress in identifying new opportunities and in establishing new partnerships in carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and low-emission fuels.”

Second-Quarter Business Highlights

Upstream

Average realizations for crude oil increased 13% from the first quarter. Natural gas realizations increased 1% from the prior quarter.

Liquid volumes decreased 3% from the first quarter, driven by increased planned maintenance activity. Natural gas volumes decreased 10%, driven by lower seasonal demand.

During the quarter, production volumes in the Permian averaged 400,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day, an increase of 34% from the second quarter of 2020. The focus remains on continuing to grow positive free cash flow by lowering overall development costs and increasing recovery through efficiency gains and technology applications.

Downstream

Industry fuels margins improved from the first quarter, but remain on the low end of the historical range, due to ongoing impacts from market oversupply. Lubricants delivered strong performance, underpinned by lower operating expenses and improved margins.

Overall refining throughput was up 3% from the first quarter, when a winter storm in Texas disrupted operations. The company continued to manage refinery operations in line with fuel demand and integrated chemical manufacturing needs.

Chemical

Strong base operations supported best-ever quarterly earnings of $2.3 billion, reflecting reliable operations, higher margins and continued cost discipline.

Industry margins improved in the quarter on higher product prices, reflecting continued strong demand and regional supply constraints. North America’s regional ethane feed advantage grew.

Strengthening the Portfolio

ExxonMobil signed an agreement with Celanese for the sale of its global Santoprene™ chemical business for $1.15 billion, subject to working capital and other adjustments. The sale advances strategic business objectives and includes two manufacturing sites in the United States and United Kingdom. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to standard conditions precedent including regulatory approvals.

ExxonMobil continued to progress its major deepwater developments in Guyana, including the announcement of new discoveries at Uaru-2, Longtail-3, and Whiptail, which increase confidence in the quality and size of the resource and supports the potential for 7 to 10 floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) facilities in the Stabroek block. Exploration, appraisal, and development drilling continues, with a total of six drillships now operating offshore Guyana. The company’s high-return developments remain on schedule, with Liza Phase 2 on target for 2022 startup, Payara on schedule for 2024 startup and Yellowtail targeted for 2025 startup.

Reducing Emissions and Advancing Low Carbon Solutions

In July, the company signed memorandums of understanding to participate in a major carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Scotland and to explore the development of CO2 infrastructure in France. The Acorn CCS project in Scotland plans to capture and store approximately 5 million to 6 million metric tons of CO2 per year by 2030. The collaboration in the Normandy region of France seeks to develop CCS technology with the objective of reducing CO2 emissions by up to 3 million metric tons per year by 2030.

During the quarter, ExxonMobil expanded its previous agreement with Global Clean Energy to purchase up to 5 million barrels of renewable diesel with commercial production expected to begin in 2022. The agreement is part of the company’s efforts to advance multiple options to produce low-emission biofuels, including new projects, facility upgrades, and purchase agreements. The company expects to produce more than 40,000 barrels per day of biofuels by 2025.