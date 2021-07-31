Gov’t has embarked on massive ICT programme for Hinterland Poor and Remote Communities

Dear Editor,

I refer to a letter published in the Stabroek News from S. Fredericks, dated Thursday July 29, 2021, the Office of the Prime Minister would like to inform your readership of the current interventions in ICT to alleviate the concerns raised by the author. The Government of Guyana, among its many ICT related interventions and policies has embarked on the ICT Access & eServices Project for Hinterland Poor and Remote Communities Project to the tune of approximately USD$17 Million. The project focuses primarily on three pillars: Institutional Strengthening; Government Agencies and Ministries; ICT Access & Deployment-primarily in the Hinterland Poor and Remote Communities (HPRCs); Capacity Development-Training in the use of the ICT deployed equipment and services. With reference to Output 2 of the project, two hundred (200) Hinterland Poor and Remote Communities were identified to benefit from the following interventions – construction of a building to house the ICT Hub inclusive of furniture, fixture and equipment; providing 5000W of photovoltaic power to the facilities; deployment of training aids inclusive of smart televisions etc.; security of the facility inclusive of CCTV cameras and external solar lighting.

Several communities have already benefited from the rollout of this project, specifically regions 9 and 7. A photovoltaic technician training programme was also completed as to build technical capacity within these HPRCs. A massive ICT training rollout will soon commence within these communities where a basic to advanced curriculum will be employed. These specific interventions will enhance the communication deficit within these communities, improve remote health and education management (including the Guyana Online Academy of Learning 20,000 scholarship programme) and access to government eservices. Collectively, these activities would cushion the effects of our physical limitations due to the pandemic and more so bridge the digital divide. The Office of the Prime Minister remains committed to ensuring all sections of society continues to benefit from our Governments developmental agenda programmes in ICT, irrespective of geographical locations.

Sincerely,

Ronald Harsawack

Office of the Prime Minister