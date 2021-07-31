Such an investment will provide the power needed for every household

Dear Editor,

The discussion on the Amaila Falls project is quite interesting. There is an opportunity for a broader discussion as to the best use of the investment amount that has been put aside for improving our energy supply. Assuming the amount is just under $1 Billion USD, when compared to one alternative such as an investment in a solar panel production facility, the Amaila Falls project has more limitations and a lower return on investment. A solar panel production facility focused on Cadmium Telluride technology will require approximately $680 Million USD to produce 6 Giga Watts (GW) worth of panels. Amaila Falls will cost more and produce a lower amount of energy. The numbers disclosed are less than 1 GW. In addition, the 6 GWs can power 1 Million US households. A US household uses at least 2 times the energy of a Guyanese household. This means that a Cadmium Telluride solar panel plant of this scale and level of investment can produce enough panels to power every household in Guyana and have additional panels for export to the USA. Currently the USA is making an investment to increase its production of this solar panel technology to reduce its supply chain risk and dependence on the East. If Guyana was to make such an investment it will completely provide the power needed for every household in the country and eliminate the cost of electricity while also gaining income by exporting solar panels to the USA. This is a renewable and sustainable energy solution that is more environmentally friendly than the proposed Amaila Falls project. The government should consider pivoting from its current investment posture and embrace such a holistic financially robust solution. The additional funds saved and generated will go a long way in helping to finance the urgent improvements needed in the irrigation and sea defences of the country. Imagine it fellow Comrades, a $0 light bill going forward.

Sincerely,

Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of

Guyana