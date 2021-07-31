New local sitcom ‘Those People’ debuts tomorrow night

The home of the most popular comedy shows produced in Guyana, Signature Productions, is about to drop another off-the-charts sitcom. “Those People” is slated to air tomorrow night on television and social media and every Sunday night after that.

The sitcom will follow the everyday life of ‘those people’ and their experiences in love, relationships, jobs, business ventures and friendships included in a medley of other situations. All of the characters live in the same neighbourhood and as the show progresses, viewers will get to follow their lives through comedic lens.

According to a press release from the production company, in every neighbourhood there are always ‘those people’ who play their music too loud, who like to mind everybody’s business; they are the most fun, outrageous, bunch of people. Signature Productions said it was certain that the show, which is based on similarly fashioned scenarios, will prove to be great entertainment.