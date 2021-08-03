CIOG donates chicks, feed to flood-hit Mahaica, Mahaicony farmers

The Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG) on Thursday spearheaded the donation of 3,800 chicks and 171 bags of feed to flood-affected farmers in the Mahaica-Mahaicony area.

Sheik Moen ul–Hack, who heads the organization, explained that CIOG has been working to bring relief to flood-affected persons throughout Guyana.

Thursday’s donation is a part of their relief efforts. The 19 farmers who were selected from Region Five were each given 200 chicks along with three bags of starter, three bags of grower and three bags of finisher feed.