Unique Arts Entertainment embarks on Paint the Picture project with UNESCO

Unique Arts Entertainment, which has been investing in young people for over 12 years through various programmes, has received a grant from UNESCO for a new venture, ‘Paint the Picture’, which targets mental health, human trafficking and gender-based violence through dance.

Founder and director of the NGO Kelton Jennings said the project was launched on July 17 and the groundwork has already begun for the tours that will see 30 people, including Jennings, his students and other officials committed to the project visiting various parts of Guyana. It is on these tours that Unique Arts Entertainment hopes to paint the picture of people dealing with the above-mentioned issues through interpretive dances which will be videoed and uploaded to YouTube for later viewing.

Jennings, who has long been passionate about youths in the arts, has been providing dance classes at no cost in the hope of providing the same opportunity to all. He shared that many of his students confided about having to deal with one or more of the issues being highlighted.