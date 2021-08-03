Four Trinidad soldiers among 25 arrested at pool party

(Trinidad Guardian) Four soldiers were among 25 people who were held at a pool party in El Socorro on Sunday night.

According to reports, between 7.15 pm and 11 pm on Sunday, officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force (NEDTF) led by ACP Andy Belfon were conducting an exercise when they received information of a party at Burke Terrace.

When the officers arrived on the scene, they allegedly heard loud music and observed a large group of persons inside an inflatable pool in an open area off the road. A table with open bottles of alcohol was also found at the location.

Upon seeing the officers, the party-goers reportedly ran away and hid in nearby apartments.

The persons, ages 21 to 39-years-old, were arrested and charged for breach of public health regulations for the COVID-19 pandemic and of the Emergency Powers Regulations, which governs the ongoing State of Emergency and the corresponding nightly curfew.

One of the party-goers managed to escape by scaling a wall to a neighbouring property.

According to a release from the T&T Police Service (TTPS), a warrant for escaping lawful custody has been issued for his arrest.

The operation was supervised by Senior Supt Winston Maharaj, Supt Ramjohn, ASP Pariman, and Inspector Sunil Bharath.