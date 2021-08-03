Moses family scores another first

Fresh off of their April 30, 2021, grading from white to brown belt, the Moses sisters from Wowetta have done it again.

On July 23, the GKC sisters, Rose and Pauline Moses, and 13-year-old Anusha Jodhan from 3 Ryu Karate Club were promoted from the third KYU to the first Dan black belt. Another fantastic and remarkable achievement.

Precedence was set in 1971 when 21-year-old Frank Woon-A-Tai was graded on a Friday from white belt to the third kyu by Master Hirokazu Kanazawa in Tokyo, Japan. Three days later, on Monday, he was promoted to First Dan Black Belt by a panel of masters headed by the late Master Takahashi.

In 1974, Maureen Woon-A-Tai was promoted from the second KYU to First Dan by Master Okazaki in Guyana.

Maureen became the first Guyanese woman to attain the Japan Karate Association of Guyana International black belt.

Following Maureen’s footsteps, 47 years later, the two sisters, Rose, 27 and Pauline, 22, created karate history by moving from white to brown belt at their first grading three months ago. They were training privately for two years under their instructor, Shihan John Fernandes, 7th Dan.

Now, another Moses joins the duo, making it possible to field an Indigenous women’s kata team for next year’s World Cup scheduled for Guyana. Their niece, 14-year-old Latisha Moses, who her three uncles have trained in Wowetta – black belts: Silas, 37, Ernie, 29, and Courtney, 24, arrived in Georgetown a few weeks ago to receive final pre-exam instructions by Shihan Fernandes. Latisha moved from white to blue belt at her first grading conducted by Shuseki Shihan Frank Woon-A-Tai, M.S., 9th Dan. To receive such honours from the Master himself is a privilege. Frank, a 1978 Pan American Kata Gold Medallist, is Guyana’s Karate Ambassador who has a membership in a record 10 years of 80 regions in 57 countries across the globe. He is Guyana’s most decorated, highly qualified, and certified internationally by his legendary Japanese Teachers. Frank, with the assistance of Dr. Guy Low, 7th Dan, OB/GYN Surgeon and Assistant Professor at the University of Guyana, Fernandes, 7th Dan, advertising CEO, Aubrey Bettencourt, 7th Dan, businessman, Tejram Harichand, 7th Dan, Psychologist and Roland Fanfair, 3rd Dan, all teach separate classes at the Guyana Karate College Transport dojo, Thomas Lands.

GKC is now accepting children, adults and families to join the dojo. Classes are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Try a no-obligation free trial class before signing up to what will change lives positively. GKC invites you to visit us at Transport Sports Club, Thomas Lands, Georgetown or call/text Sensei at 602-1301.