Unidentified man found dead at Nouvelle Flanders koker

The body of an unidentified man was found in a koker at Nouvelle Flanders, West Coast Demerara yesterday.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the body was discovered by villagers lying face down and in a decomposed state.

The police stated in a release that ranks from the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station were summoned and they later pulled the body out of the water.

The body was then taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour, awaiting identification and a post-mortem examination as the investigation continues.