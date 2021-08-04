Barbados illegal gun trader gets 15 years

(Barbados Nation) Illegal gun trader Jamal Orlando Worrell bought and rented out firearms the way people rent out beach chairs.

So said Justice Laurie-Ann Smith-Bovell as she noted that if the maximum sentence for illegal gun possession was greater than the 15 years prescribed by law, she would have imposed it on him.

In the end, that was the sentence Worrell received when he reappeared in the No. 4 Supreme Court.

Worrell, 39, of School Lane, Halls Road, St Michael, had confessed to having two 9mm semi-automatic pistols, two .38-calibre revolvers, a .40-calibre semi-automatic pistol, a 12-gauge signal flare gun and a .25-calibre semi-automatic pistol, as well as 32 rounds of ammunition and a further five rounds, all on April 1, 2016.