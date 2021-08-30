Trinidad Police seize cache of guns, ammo after traffic stop

(Trinidad Guardian) Members of the T&T Police Service seized several guns, including high-powered weapons, which were in the possession of a businessman who holds a Firearm User’s Licence (FUL), following a road exercise on Saturday.

In a release yesterday, the TTPS said the cache of weapons was seized from the businessman during a traffic stop along the east-bound lane of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway near Maloney.

The officers reportedly stopped and searched a white Ford Ranger vehicle at around 4.35 pm, where they allegedly found one Glock 45 pistol, one Glock 17 pistol, one Glock 43x pistol, one Sig Sauer P320 pistol, one Sig Sauer MPX semi-automatic submachine gun, together with an assortment of ammunition.

Following the initial discovery of the weapons in the van, officers executed a search warrant at the man’s home in Tunapuna, where more weapons were found.

Officers discovered one shotgun, one rifle .22 calibre, one rifle 5.56 calibre, together with an assortment of ammunition.

Police confirmed that the 29-year-old driver of the vehicle was the holder of a Firearm User’s Licence (FUL) but noted that he had exceeded the authorised amount of guns and ammunition he was entitled to possess.

All of the weapons and ammunition were seized by police while the driver was arrested and taken into police custody.