Eligibility deadline for education cash grant extended

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand today announced that the eligibility deadline qualifying new entrants into the public education system for the Government’s Because We Care cash grant has been extended to July 31, 2021.

A release from the Ministry of Education said that at the beginning of the distribution of the cash grant, parents or guardians of students who are now entering the public school system had to have applied for entry on or before June 30, 2021. However, Manickchand said that the date has been extended and this will result in an additional 3,300 students being able to benefit from the grant.

Over the last two days, the release said that Manickchand has been spearheading the distribution of the grant in Region Four on the East Coast of Demerara. The scheduled distribution in the region will end on Monday, August 9, 2021, with over $600M being transferred from the state to families in the region.