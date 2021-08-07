G’town Chamber in cooperation pact with Barbados and Suriname trade bodies

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) recently entered into an agreement with the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) and the Suriname Trade and Industry Association (STIA) in order to enhance trade and cooperation.

The GCCI yesterday announced that the Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed during a virtual signing ceremony by GCCI President Timothy Tucker, BCCI President Anthony Branker and STIA Chairman Bryan Renten on July 30.

In a statement, the GCCI said through the MOU the parties will seek to enhance trade linkages and facilitate economic cooperation and collaboration between Guyana, Barbados, and Suriname. It added that under the agreement, a Tripartite Working Group comprising representatives of the GCCI, BCCI and STIA was formed. The Working Group will meet on a tri-monthly basis for the purpose of developing programmes and initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable trade and investment in the region.

According to the statement, the GCCI, BCCI and STIA will facilitate agreed activities for member companies, which include capacity building initiatives, promotion of trade and investment activities in each territory, training and cooperation programmes, and fostering strategic collaboration to increase competitiveness of industries.

Further, under the agreement the parties have also agreed to facilitate information sharing in the key areas of trade and investment, oil and gas, tourism and hospitality, agriculture, renewable energy, education, healthcare and occupational health and safety.

The GCCI welcomed the formalisation of its partnership with the BCCI and the STIA, while saying that it viewed it as an important milestone in the regional integration process. The private sector is a key driver of regional trade and the GCCI looks forward to working closely with its counterparts in Barbados and Suriname to create opportunities for sustainable economic growth within the region.