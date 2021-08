A young man was on Wednesday placed on $150,000 bail after being charged with rape of a child under 16 years.

Keron Vandregen, 20, of Lot 1 Blueberry Hill, Wismar, Linden, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts via Zoom, where Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan read the indictable charge to him.

It is alleged that on April 28, he engaged in sexual activity with a child under 16 years.

Vandregen was placed on bail and the matter was adjourned until August 18.