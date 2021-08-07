Jaguar Vancooten signs new deal, Greenidge moves to Newport

(CMC) – Guyana International Terence Vancooten has signed a new two-year contract with English League Two club Stevenage.

The UK-born Vancooten, a 23-year-old centre-back, joined Stevenage from Reading in 2017 and has made 92 appearances in all competitions. Championship clubs are “following the progress” of Vancooten, according to sources at Stevenage.

“When speaking to the manager, he mentioned his plans for the new season and the role he wants me to play in them. It was an easy decision as I know the gaffer believes in me,” Vancooten said.

Vancooten made his debut for Guyana in 2017 and scored his first international goal in a 4-0 home win against the Bahamas in a World Cup qualifier in March. Meanwhile, Jordan Greenidge the younger brother of Jaguar Reiss Greenidge, has joined fourth-tier rivals Newport County.

Jordan, a striker whose brother Reiss made his international debut for Guyana last month, has joined Newport on a one-year contract after a trial with the Welsh outfit.

The UK-born 21-year-old, who is eligible to play for the Jaguars through the family’s Guyanese heritage, began his professional career at Stoke City before spells with Cypriot side AC Omonia and CD Badajoz in Spain.

He scored twice during his pre-season stint while on trial with Newport, who narrowly missed out on promotion to League One last season. “I’m excited to get started and I already can’t wait for the first game of the season,” Greenidge said.

“The style of play here suits my game, the gaffer and players are really friendly, and I have enjoyed my time here during pre-season.

His centre-back brother Reiss, 25, who has joined fifth-tier National League side Barnet on a season-long loan from League One club Bolton Wanderers, scored an own goal on debut for the Jaguars in a 4-0 defeat against Guatemala last month.

The defeat eliminated Guyana from CONCACAF Gold Cup qualification. Stevenage open the new campaign with a home game against Barrow today, while Newport travel to Oldham Athletic.