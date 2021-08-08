Animal welfare laws appears to be rarely enforced

Although the Animal Welfare Act states that persons committing offences against animals will be liable to fines and prison time if convicted, suspected perpetrators are rarely if ever brought to justice.

Tails of Hope Animal Rescue Service, Shari DaSilva told this newspaper that following a number of breaches of the Act, there has been little to no effort by the police to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Speaking of a more recent incident where a man was filmed as he chopped a puppy to death, DaSilva said the police were provided with evidence but nothing has come of the matter. She said that the man was never taken to court even though he was approached by the police. Further, there have been reports that that man did the same to other animals.