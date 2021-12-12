This conviction is a giant leap for animal welfare

Dear Editor,

On Nov 12, 2021 the GSPCA received a graphic photo showing a cat (still alive) hanging upside down in front of a gate with a phone #, name and address of the supposed perpetrator of this cruel act. The poor cat slowly bled to death. The photo brought many of us to tears and many Facebook followers wanted this person charged. The next day, GSPCA (The Guyana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) Inspector, Trudy Dehaarte, and I went to Mahaica Police Station and met with ASP Fraser, Sgt. Mason and his team, and filed a report. The good officers were all shocked at such cruelty and ASP Fraser immediately sent his officers to bring the abuser to the station.

A week later the case was tried in front of Magistrate Fabyo Azore at Vigilance Magistrate’s Court. The man pleaded guilty to killing the cat; he said the cat jumped into his chicken pen, and he “pelt” it with a cutlass which stuck into the cat. He claimed it then died and he hung it on the fence to show the neighbour who the cat belonged to. He also claimed the cat killed, first 35, then 60, then 100 of his chickens, and it was his first time he killed a cat. Asked by the Magistrate if he ever spoke with the neighbour about his actions, he answered, “yes”. Asked if he ever apologized to the neighbour for his act, he said, “no”. The good Magistrate told him he had committed a drastic act and should make amends with the neighbour. He was fined $20,000.

We applaud the good Magistrate Fabiola Azore, Superintendent Pareshram 4 “C” Division, ASP Fraser, Supt. Mason and his team of caring officers at the Mahaica Police Station for sending a strong message to animal abusers. While it might be a small step, it is a giant leap for animal welfare. Thanks go to our President for his supporting words, “Animal Welfare will be a priority for this gov’t…” words I often repeat, especially to our officers. Thanks are due to the Guyana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for taking action and pursuing this case until justice was served. GSPCA continues to be the lead organization watching out for animal welfare in Guyana. Once again, thanks to Robeson Benn Jr for his continuous support in such matters.

Sincerely,

Syeada Manbodh