Hinterland regions wrestling with fallout of restrictions on unvaccinated

Although the COVID-19 emergency measure restricting access to government services to unvaccinated persons came into effect since August 1st, the implementation has been uneven, with some public institutions swiftly moving towards enforcement, some now doing so and others still mulling whether they should proceed.

With the latest emergency measures, only vaccinated persons are allowed to visit government ministries and agencies. However, there is a provision for unvaccinated persons to make an appointment in order to access the needed services. Nonetheless, in practice, some of these agencies have instituted the added measure of requiring that those persons also produce a negative PCR test result taken within a 72-hour period ahead of their visit. Staff at these agencies have also been directed to get vaccinated or provide proof of their COVID status via a PCR test at their own expense.