Law Reform Commissioners sworn in

The members of this country’s first Law Reform Commission were yesterday sworn in by President Irfaan Ali, who charged them to ensure to not only work on changes to Guyana’s archaic laws but to keep abreast with the rest of the world, particularly with an oil and gas economy set to economically transform the country.

“The work of the Commission is critical to ensuring that Guyana keeps abreast with evolving and emerging legislation with the rest of the world. The work of the Commission is to ensure that our country’s legislation does not stagnate or become backward. The work of the Law Reform Commission will be both of benefit to the executive and the National Assembly,” Ali yesterday declared at the swearing in ceremony for the seven members of the Commission at the Office of the President.

The members, who will serve the first three-year period of the Commission’s life are its Chairman, retired Justice of Appeal B S Roy, and Teni Housty, Clarissa Riehl, Brian O’ Toole, Emily Dodson, Roopnarine Satram, and Deenawatie Panday, who are all attorneys.